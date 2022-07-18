Just because you are not a fan of an ingredient is no reason to dismiss a perfectly good recipe.
I found a recipe for Rhubarb Dream Bars online and thought the list of ingredients sounded good — all but one. I am not a fan of rhubarb.
I know it’s great to see those tiny crinkly green leaves coming up in the spring. I’ve eaten it many ways — stewed, in pie and as the fruit in an upside down cake — but rhubarb has never impressed me.
There are fruits I like much better and I thought about ways to substitute something I like prefer. I pondered the recipe hoping to substitute a fruit that I like, but yet similar when cooked.
A trip to the farmer’s market solved my problem when I spied a basket of peaches that both smelled and looked delicious.
Peaches are a delicious summer fruit. Sweet with a hint of tartness they are perfectly delicious eaten out of hand, fresh in a salad or baked into a favorite pie, cobbler or cake.
A equal substitute in quantity of fruit and I was ready to test the recipe out.
These now Peach Dream Bars were very simple to prepare. A buttery shortbread-style crust gets pressed into the baking dish, then par-baked while the custard filling gets prepared. I made only one addition and that was to add a 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract to the filling.
If you don’t like almond extract, leave it out, but it does pair very well with the peaches. You could also add a small amount of vanilla extract or some lemon juice if you like.
I chopped my peaches so that they were similar in appearance to the slices of rhubarb.
These peach-based bars are yummy. The crunchy, sweet crust is topped with a fruit-studded custard that is lightly sweet. They go together quickly and are composed of ingredients that were in my refrigerator and on my pantry shelves.
I also plan to try these substituting an equal amount of blueberries for the peaches and if I can find them, bing cherries.
Peach Dream Bars
Crust:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick of cold butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a food processor or in a large mixing bowl using a pastry blender or two knives cut the butter into the flour and the sugar. Press the crumbs into the bottom of the pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven. Crust will be very pale in color.
Filling:
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, if desired
- 2 cups peaches, peeled, pitted and diced
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, flour, salt and extract, if using. Beat until well combined. Use a spatula to gently fold in the peaches. Pour the mixture onto the hot crust and return to the oven. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the custard is set and lightly golden around the edges.
Allow the bars to cool completely before cutting. Cut into nine bars.