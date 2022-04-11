PATRICIA E. MEYERS
DILLSBURG –Patricia Ellen Meyers was joyfully received into the loving arms of Jesus after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the age of 63, thanking the Lord for each and every day she was blessed with.
Patty was born on March 17, 1959, the daughter of Gladys (Schucker) Knepp and Calvin Knepp Jr., who preceded her in death. Her Grandparents were Calvin Knepp Sr., and Elizabeth (Elsie) Knepp; and Roy and Viola Schucker. Her sister Judy Petryshak, with whom she shared a tender bond, also passed on before her.
Patty graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 1977, and attended Harrisburg Area Community College where she earned her associate degree in Applied Science.
Patty was employed at the U.S. Naval base in Mechanicsburg, until her retirement in 2015.
Patty leaves behind her loving husband, Donald Meyers; daughter Amelia (Atkins) Burns; foster daughter Brandy Karney and her son Brody; as well as Patty’s cherished pets Clyde and Butters.
Patty is also survived by her brothers, Andrew Knepp and his wife Donna of Schuylkill Haven and Terry Knepp and his wife Judy of Morrisdale. Also surviving is her sister, Wendy Knepp and husband Dewey of Curwensville. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Patty and Don opened up their home to many foster children throughout their marriage and loved and cared for them like their own. They also shared their home with an exchange student from Switzerland, Mia Bandi.
A celebration of Life service will be held at Compass Point Church, 15 East Church St. Dillsburg, PA, on Saturday, April, 16, 2022 at 1p.m..
Donations can be made to either the American Cancer Society, EndBrainCancer.org, or an animal adoption center of the donors choice.