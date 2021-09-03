FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport has been seeing a steady climb in passengers over the summer, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
The airport had a total of 425 departing passengers in June and 507 departing passengers in July, said Shaffer at last week’s meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
Year-to-date, the airport has seen a total of 2,140 passengers against 1,398 passengers at this time last year.
Shaffer said ticket sales seem to be doing well based upon the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) that the airport has received.
“The PFC is paid when the ticket is sold, not when the ticket is used,” he said. “So the ticket could be used several months in advance, but it’s a good indicator that there are passengers at least looking at buying tickets for the future.”
“These are all good numbers, but we still are not back to our pre-pandemic levels,” said authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin. “I looked at 2019 for July, we were at the 627 passengers. So although we’re making progress, we still have a ways to go to get back to the pre pandemic levels.”
During a recent connector meeting, Shaffer said, “it was indicated that even with summer winding down and school starting, even at greater Pitt, they can start to see a slight slow down, where we’ve been on a steady incline over most of the summer, when people have been traveling, now getting back into the groove of things. There was a bit of a slow down they anticipate coming in the future.”
With regard to inbound and outbound flights, Shaffer said there were a total of 950 passengers in July. In 2019, there were 1,200 passengers in July.
“As Jay said, we’re a tad behind, but for the state of the economy, and the environment, and where we are,” Shaffer said it’s going in a positive direction.