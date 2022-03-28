A benefit paddle party for the third phase of Irvin Park’s inclusive playground will be held later this week.
The event will be held Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. at the Premiere Wedding and Event Center. The center is located at 150 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The doors will open at 5 p.m.
A $5 ticket entitles the purchaser to one paddle for the auction. Additional paddles can be purchased at a cost of $2 each. Bids will be 25 cents to $1.
Advance tickets are available at Goodman’s Foodliner, Curwensville or by calling Jessica Bloom at 814-577-0721.
Proceeds from the event will be used to add the final piece of inclusive equipment, an aeroglider with ramps, deck, animal locator and spin racer panels and a pipe wall with telescope. There will also be a wheelchair ramp to access it.
Curwensville Borough’s Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken said $20,225 has been raised of the just over $50,000 that is needed to purchase the third phase equipment.
Dee Holland of the Curwensville Regional Development Corp and Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity reported Curwensville Borough and CRDC have been working to add inclusive playground equipment to Irvin Park since 2019.
“To help make the project affordable, a decision was made separate the project into three phases. Phase one consisted a swing frame, two belt swings, two swings that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a wheelchair accessible swing and an engineered wood fiber surface. The second phase added an accessible whirl, a cozy cocoon, bing boing and a rhythm wall. Phase one and two have been funded mostly with donations from community members, local service groups and local businesses. Their support to this worthwhile project is very much appreciated,” Holland said.
Bloom, who has conducted a number of fundraisers to benefit the inclusive playground, said she has been active in raising funds because of her son, 8, who suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.
“He loves to go to Irvin Park to play. The inclusive playground has been so much fun for him.”
Bloom said the paddle party will feature a wide-range of prizes including a number of gift certificates to local businesses.
She said there will also be a bake sale and vendors selling wares. Larry’s Barbecue food truck will also be at the center’s parking lot.