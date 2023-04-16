STATE COLLEGE –Mount Nittany Health announced it is partnering with the Jana Marie Foundation to provide Teen Mental Health First Aid training for 10th grade students at two school districts, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Teen Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that instructs participants about mental health and substance-use issues. The training defines mental health, describes ways to support a peer who is experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis and provides a five-step action plan to help. Additionally, the content includes information about the school and community mental health resources available to students.
“We are proud to partner with the Jana Marie Foundation in their efforts to promote youth mental health and suicide prevention in our local rural communities,” said Mount Nittany Health President and CEO Kathleen Rhine.
“We are committed to supporting initiatives that address the disparities in rural populations, which was a key finding in Mount Nittany Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment. Additionally, we’ve expanded our behavioral health services with the addition of pediatric psychologist Shannon Manley, PhD, who offers therapy and psychological testing services to children and families,” Rhine added.
According to the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, Centre County’s youth are among the most likely to experience behavioral health concerns, with almost 30 percent of youth reporting feeling consistently sad or depressed and 7 percent reporting an attempted suicide.
President and founder of Jana Marie Foundation Marisa Vicere expressed the importance of offering this curriculum in schools as well as the vital role community support has in the foundation’s outreach. “Partners like Mount Nittany Health allow us to provide mental health education and to create safe spaces for young people to connect and grow their confidence,” said Vicere. “We are grateful for Mount Nittany Health’s support of Jana Marie Foundation and our mental health initiatives,” Vicere said.
A tenet of the teen mental health first aid training is to rely on trusted adults to connect young people to appropriate professional help. This underpins other courses that Jana Marie Foundation offers, such as question, persuade and refer and Suicide Prevention for Gatekeepers training for community members and parents. A national suicide prevention program, QPR trains people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and teaches them how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.
For more information on the Jana Marie Foundation’s efforts, please visit janamariefoundation.org. To learn more about the pediatric psychologist services that Dr. Manley provides, and how to schedule an appointment with her, call 814.466.4600.