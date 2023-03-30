PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School Board approved the education association’s teacher contract and other matters at its recent meeting.
According to the district’s Director of Finance Thomas Martin, the contract was negotiated early, as the current contract with the union does not expire until June 30 of this year.
“We began negotiations with the union in October 2022,” Martin said in a statement.
The agreed contract is for a period of five years, beginning July 1 and ending on June 30, 2028. The average salary increase over the contract is 3.65% per year.
Martin said regarding teachers’ health care coverage, the district currently funds 75% of the employees health savings account. This amount will decrease to 50% by the end of 2028, but the premium contribution per pay by employee will decrease over the term of the contract.
One major change in the contract is a spousal surcharge for spouses of employees who are offered comparable health insurance through their employer and decline and opt to be on the district’s health insurance. The District will provide vision insurance for the employees, Martin said.
The board was instructed that no one needed to abstain from the contract vote. This is because it is a collective contract that does not apply to one specific employee. The board approved the contract in a 6-1 vote, with Todd Jeffries opposed and Tiffany Warlow abstaining. Dustin Minarchick was absent.
The board also approved the demolition proposal from G&R Excavating and Demolition for the high school canopy with a cost of $22,500. It authorized advertising bids for the cafeteria floors and the high school and sidewalk repair/replacement and playground fencing at Philipsburg Elementary School.
It approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district and Philipsburg-Osceola Education Association for the creation of a 200 day dean of students position at the high school, beginning the 2023-24 school year. The position was posted, effective March 23.
Mollie Maguire was hired as a 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/personal care aide, life skills, at the high school, effective March 6; and Susan Mason will resign, for retirement purposes, as kindergarten teacher at Philipsburg Elementary at the end of the school year.
Additional action includes increasing telepsychology hours from 10 to 15 hours per week; accepting the resignation of Brian Markle as head boys’ soccer coach and posting the position; and approving the creation of a chess club.
Editor Julie Noal contributed to this story.