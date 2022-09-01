PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board took finance-related actions at a recent meeting.
The board approved transfers to and from the general fund account at M&T Bank to the investment and money market accounts. There was a motion to transfer $1,000,000 from the general fund to purchase a three month certificate of deposit (CD) with FNB Bank.
Directors also approved the purchase of a nine month CD with FNB Bank in the amount of $78,000 to invest for the Richard Wilson Scholarship Fund. Director of Finance Thomas Martin noted the interest is good with a rate of 2.82%.
“That’ll be really great,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to invest that money and be able to pay for scholarships.”
First National Bank was recommended as the procurement/credit card financial issuer of the district.
Those seeking a meal at the district will notice there are no increases in the cafeteria prices for the 2022-23 school year as approved by directors.
A resident attended the recent board meeting and spoke to directors. Jim Verbeck asked directors Tiffany Warlow, Dustin Minarchick, Nancy Lamb, Linda Bush and Richard Wood a series of questions pertaining to conflict of interest.
Warlow was the first to be questioned. She replied she had relatives working in the district. When asked what she thinks should happen when there is a conflict of interest, Warlow said, “Can I ask where this is going?”
Board member Estelle Bowman responded, “Somebody put out there that… we shouldn’t vote for the tax if we have people working in the district or something along those lines. (That) is what I had been told.”
Verbeck’s main focus appeared to be on the teacher’s contract, along with funding sources, retirement and tax increases.
Warlow noted board members must follow the Pennsylvania School Boards Association guidelines and abstain if a family member would directly financially benefit.
Minarchick, Lamb and Bush all noted they abstain if a voting action could benefit a family member.
In regards to whether a director would vote for a contract, Martin interjected that these directors would not be involved in the negotiation process of the contract. “They’re simply just fulfilling their duty to vote,” he said.