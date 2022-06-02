PHILIPSBURG — With the end of the school year and closing of a previous administrator position, the Philipsburg Osceola Area School Board approved various personnel changes at their recent meeting.
The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Angela Michaels as grant coordinator/administrative specialist, effective June 30. With Michaels’ exit, the position will be closed.
Administrators will take on additional duties to compensate for the lost position. The district will make a one-time salary adjustment for each of the six principals due to this action.
Each principal will receive an additional $3,000 for a one year period. Although this costs the district $18,000, it saves over $120,000 when accounting for salary and benefits associated with the previous position, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
There was also some administrative shuffling. Brian Pelka, who has been principal at Osceola Mills Elementary School for seven years, will be the new principal at Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School, effective July 1.
The action takes Pelka back to his roots. He started in the district as an assistant middle school principal. He has also been a high school assistant principal prior to coming to Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
“I’m going back to where everything started for me,” Pelka said in an interview.
Dr. Kelly Kephart-Rees, who is currently assistant principal at the middle school, will take Pelka’s old post at the Osceola Mills Elementary, effective July 1. Current middle school Principal Susan Pritchard-Harris will step into the role of principal mentor/curriculum director at the middle school, effective July 1.
The board welcomed new hires present at the meeting: Loryn Hughes as special education teacher, autistic support classroom at the high school; Philip Rossi as special education teacher, learning support/transition at the high school; and Brandon Anderson as third grade teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary.
“We got really good input from everybody on the people that we hired,” said President Timothy Bainey. “It’s pretty cool to think in the future of our kids we’re able to turn it over to some more people like yourselves.”
Other hires include: Jordan Gardner, kindergarten teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary; Chenoah Myers-Shuey, first grade teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary; McKenzie Moore, teacher at location to be determined; Shania DeFoor, special education teacher, life skills classroom at the middle school; Ross Williams, 5 hour district wide custodian pending paperwork; and Carey Hughes, substitute custodian, pending paperwork.
Force transfers include: Jennifer Depto from ESL/gifted teacher at the elementary schools to ESL teacher at the high school; Karen King from art teacher at the middle school to a gifted education teacher at the elementary schools; Jennifer Depto from ESL/gifted teacher at the elementary schools to a senior high English teacher at the high school; Rebecca Kohute from senior high English teacher at the high school to a librarian at the high school; and Kelsey Phillips from special education teacher, learning support/transition at the high school to a special education teacher, life skills classroom at the high school.