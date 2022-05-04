PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola school board approved various personnel changes at its recent meeting.
Two items were pulled to be discussed: to close a middle school art teacher position, effective at the end of the school year, and the elementary staffing for the 2022-23 school year.
Board member Tiffany Warlow said, “I’d like to see an overall master plan,” in regard to closing the teacher position.
The change will not have a major impact on offered art classes and will align art with other electives, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
“(For) our specialty areas, except for gym, which is required every day,” Paladina said, “we have one teacher. It really is not going to have a huge impact.”
There are also more grades and students in the elementary schools. By closing the middle school art position, the district can send this teacher to the elementary school.
In terms of elementary staffing, Warlow noted that the needs for the elementary schools could still change. “I’d just like to take a look at that,” she said.
Warlow and Dustin Minarchick opposed both closing the art position and the elementary staffing.
Paladina noted that every year there is some staff shifting based on enrollment. The current staffing as submitted does allow for some flexibility should needs change.
Other approved changes include:
- hiring Harry (Drew) Fleck as a 5 hour district wide custodian, effective May 9.
- hiring John Maines as a substitute custodian, effective upon completion of paperwork.
- creating and posting a special education position at the high school, effective the 2022-23 school year.
- accepting the resignation of Jacob Krupa as chemistry/science teacher at the high school, effective at the end of the school year.
- posting a chemistry/science teacher position at the high school, effective April 28.
- accepting the resignation of Amber Gisewhite as junior high head volleyball coach/junior high assistant volleyball coach and posting the positions.
- hiring Ashton Fox as track and field volunteer coach and Amanda Woods as middle school spring and winter band concert director.