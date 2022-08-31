PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved various personnel changes at its recent meeting.
The board hired Amanda Dickson as a 5.75 hour high school special education instruction assistant, life skills, retroactive to Aug. 23, and Karen Wilkinson as a 5.75 hour Philipsburg Elementary special education instructional assistant/personal care aide, autistic support, effective Aug. 23.
Jamie Ferguson resigned as a 5.75 hour high school special education instructional assistant, life skills, effective Aug., 17.
Kyleigh Kennedy was transferred from a 5 hour high school special education instruction assistant/personal care aide, autistic support, to a 5.75 hour high school special education instructional assistant, life skills, effective Aug. 23.
A 5 hour special education instructional assistant/personal care aid, life skills, position was posted, effective Aug. 23. Also posted was a 5.75 hour middle school special education instructional assistant/personal care aid, learning support, effective Aug. 25
The board terminated the employment of Brittany Graffius (Maines) as a middle school special education instructional assistant/personal care aide due to not reporting to work.
The following nurse substitutes for the school year were approved: Thomas Gray, Jordyn Phelan, Brenda Scaife and Donna Verost.
In the world of extracurriculars, the P-O Drama Booster Club was approved. The game manager job description was approved and the pay increased to $75.
Brooke Conklin resigned as junior high head cheerleading coach, and the position was posted, effective Aug. 11. Greg Whitehead resigned as the boy’s assistant varsity basketball coach. Joseph Adams stepped down as girl’s varsity softball assistant coach.
The board also approved hires for Tyrone Anderson, head varsity boy’s basketball coach; Brandon Myers, head varsity girl’s basketball coach; and Justin Fye, head varsity wrestling coach, all with a salary of $5,898.