PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved various personnel changes at its recent meeting.

The board hired Amanda Dickson as a 5.75 hour high school special education instruction assistant, life skills, retroactive to Aug. 23, and Karen Wilkinson as a 5.75 hour Philipsburg Elementary special education instructional assistant/personal care aide, autistic support, effective Aug. 23.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos