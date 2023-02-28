PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved various personnel matters at its recent meeting.
The board approved the hiring of Mollie Maguire as a special education instructional assistant, personal care aide, life skills at the high school, pending required paperwork.
Two individuals were transferred: Amanda Wallace from a 6 hour administrative assistant –student services, central registration, copy center, tax collection, payroll backup secretary position at the administrative office to a 6.5 hour building, student services assistant position at Philipsburg Elementary; and Christine Hann from a 5.75 hour building assistant position at Philipsburg Elementary to a 5.75 hour building assistant position at the high school.
It also approved a letter of agreement between the district and The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years; a client service agreement between the district and ProCare Therapy, a doing business as of New Director Solutions, LLC; and the posting of game manager positions for spring athletic events, effective Feb. 6.
The board approved the hiring of the following extracurricular positions for the 2022-23 school year: Andy Cartwright, junior high baseball volunteer coach; Tim Guenot, junior high baseball volunteer coach; Jeremy Dinsmore, non-teaching; Tony Curtorillo, varsity softball volunteer coach; and Amber Conklin and Mark Houser, junior high softball volunteer coaches.
The following were hired for the 2023-24 school year: Tim Rogers, boys’ varsity soccer assistant coach; Shawn Inlow, boys’ junior high soccer head coach; Alex Boumerhi and Ryan Long, boys’ varsity and junior high soccer volunteer coaches; Gerald Branthoover and Shania DeFoor, varsity softball volunteer coaches; and Cyndee Sankey and Dave Wayland, junior high softball volunteer coaches.
In other business, the board approved a science day training by the Central Intermediate Unit 10 on Friday, March 10, in the amount of $700.