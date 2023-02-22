PHILIPSBURG — Two long-time players at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will be retiring around the end of the year.
Middle School Principal Susan Pritchard-Harris will retire effective Aug. 31. She has been with the district for approximately 35 years.
During her time with the district, she helped with curriculum changes and the comprehensive plan.
“She has worked tirelessly,” Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said.
The board also accepted a letter of resignation from Director of Transportation Diana Condon, effective Sept. 29. “She knows all the roads. She knows everything about the community,” Paladina said. “It’s going to be a huge loss.”
Paladina told the school board that his recommendation will likely be to absorb the position, splitting the responsibilities between staff. “Between my team, I’m going to divide the work up,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot, but I think we can do it.”
During the summer, Pritchard-Harris can help get the schedule together. Condon can assist with bus routes and help train others. “The transition will help,” Paladina said.
The board also approved hiring Brandon Woods as substitute custodian, retroactive to Dec. 6, 2022; and Melinda Stodart as an emergency certified school psychologist for the district, effective Feb. 9.
The board accepted the resignation of Nataline Eckberg as 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant, personal care aide, life skills at the high school, effective Feb. 3, and approved posting the position effective Jan. 31.
It approved posting an elementary supplemental mathematics support specialist position, effective Jan. 16. Samantha Sanker was transferred from an elementary teaching position to an elementary supplemental mathematics support specialist position, effective Feb. 6.
The board closed a 6 hour administrative assistant position at the administrative office, effective Feb. 9, and a 5.75 hour building assistant position at Philipsburg Elementary, effective Feb. 9. Created positions include a 6.5 hour building/student services assistant position at Philipsburg Elementary, effective Feb. 9, and a 5.75 hour building assistant position at Philipsburg-Osceola high School, effective Feb. 9.