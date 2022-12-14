PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Board of Directors conducted business at its recent December special voting meeting. Several hires and transfers were noted.
The board approved hiring Samantha Sanker for an elementary teaching position to be determined, effective upon release from the Moshannon Valley School District; Rebecca Murphy as first grade elementary teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary School, effective Jan. 3, 2023; and Nataline Eckberg as 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, autistic support, at the middle school, effective Nov. 30.
It accepted the resignations of Chenoah Shuey as first grade elementary teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary, effective Jan. 9, 2023; and Sarah Koot as a school psychologist, effective Feb. 3, 2023.
The following were transferred: Kyleigh Kennedy from 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, life skills, at the high school to a 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, autistic support, at the middle school, effective Dec. 12; and Nataline Eckberg from 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, autistic support, at the middle school to 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, life skills, at the high school, effective Dec. 12.
It approved posting a first grade elementary teaching position at the Osceola Mills Elementary School, effective Nov. 14; a 5.75 hour special education instructional assistant/PCA, life skills, at the high school, effective Dec. 1; and a school psychologist position with the district, effective Dec. 2.
In other business, a three month $1,000,000 Certificate of Deposit with FNB Bank was renewed.
Kenneth Shawley, Jason Swisher and Jason Valentine were approved as bus drivers for Fullington Bus Company.
The board approved increasing the substitute custodian pay rate to $12 per hour, effective Nov. 27.