PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School board members decided to begin accepting bids for property located above Memorial Field.
The area is 5.08 acres. Bids will be accepted through March 25. Board member Richard Wood opposed the action.
“My opinion is not to get rid of vacant land, because we don’t know in the future what other boards or the district will do with it,” Wood said.
He stated a development project planned for the nearby area could raise the value of the land in the future. Wood believed the property should also be appraised.
Board member Estelle Bowman noted the board shouldn’t make decisions based on what may or may not happen. Selling the property would lead to tax revenue.
“Why would we not want to sell this parcel?” Bowman asked.
Board member Dustin Minarchick inquired if the board should set a minimum price. Superintendent Gregg Paladina said he recently sold 5 acres for $55K and indicated $50K to $60K may be a decent price point.
The board can also choose not to accept a bid should it be too low.
“The board has to accept the final offer,” Paladina said. “If you’re not comfortable with the final offer, you can reject (it).”
President Timothy Bainey suggested putting money from the property sale into athletics.