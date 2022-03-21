PHILIPSBURG — Administrators at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District’s elementary schools are pushing for a return to normalcy, seeking to address pandemic-related impacts through various community initiatives.
Reading Under the Lights, which will take place May 13 in the evening, seeks to address the summer slide and negative learning impacts of the pandemic, according to Osceola Mills Elementary Principal Brian Pelka.
“We’re trying to prevent that summer slide,” Pelka said. “We want kids to have books, so they continue to read over the summer (and) don’t regress, especially with COVID. That hit us pretty hard.”
The event will be at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School football field sports complex. It will be for kindergarteners to fifth graders at either elementary school, Pelka noted.
The Philipsburg-Osceola Area Educational Foundation is donating for the purposes of buying books that could be prizes at the event. Overall, Reading Under the Lights should help put books in students’ hands, providing potential reading material during the summer days.
There will hopefully be guest readers, various stations and maybe even appearances from some high school kids. There will also be a concession stand. These plans are still in the works.
“It’s going to be a good event,” Pelka said. “It’s going to be something that hopefully gains momentum. The most important thing is the kids and the parents are coming out, and they’re connecting over reading.”
The event also pushes for the return to, and potential expansion of, pre-pandemic levels of community engagement, according to Philipsburg Elementary Principal Justin Fye. A community outreach committee was recently established to help address the district’s goal targeting community relations.
“One of our big initiatives in the district was getting the community more involved and having more family engagement than what we had before, especially with a pandemic,” Fye said. “We weren’t allowing guests into the building and having that interaction with parents was more just through phone calls and emails over the last couple years. We want to get that engagement back to how it used to be.”
Fye came to the district from Moshannon Valley School District. He noted that Moshannon Valley held a similar reading event in the past.
“It was a great event to have,” Fye said. “A lot of family participation, and it allowed some of our high school students to be involved in connecting with the younger students that are in the district.”
Fye reiterated the desire to return to normal through the event. “We’re going to try to make it as extravagant as possible,” he said. “We want to get back to the normalcy that we’ve previously had in education and within the district.”
The district has other community-based initiatives, such as parents coming to eat lunches with students.
“We just want to try to keep moving in the right direction with putting our students and our community first and just trying to have that communication between the community and our schools,” Fye said.
At Osceola Mills Elementary, the reading rodeo, another event related to community engagement, returned after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, Pelka noted. During this event, kids find sponsors. Those with the most reading minutes and sponsors get the chance to participate in a team rodeo that uses inflatables. The winning student team faced off against the teachers for the title.
The profits of the rodeo were split between the Osceola Mills Community Library and the upcoming Reading Under the Lights event, Pelka stated.
“We just wanted the people of the area to know some of the great things that are being done here at the elementary level and how important it is that our kids continue to improve their reading skills, whether they’re advanced readers or just beginning readers,” Pelka said.