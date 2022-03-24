PHILIPSBURG — A group of parents threatened to take legal action if the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District fails to meet their demands regarding masking and other pandemic-related measures.
Dawn Harper spoke at the recent Philipsburg-Osceola school board meeting. A handful of individuals stood with her.
“We have come to you today, March 23, 2022, to serve the school board and administration with a notice of intent to file a claim against the district’s insurance policy,” she said.
Their demands were that the district permanently suspend policies regarding masking, social distancing, medical testing or treating students from COVID-19 or any other virus, temperature checking, and quarantining or contact tracing. Harper also said that the district doesn’t possess the legal authority to practice medicine without a license.
State legislation dictates requirements for reporting cases. According to the state Department of Education, “in alignment with requirements in Title 28 Pa. Code Chapter 27 (relating to communicable and noncommunicable diseases), schools must report positive cases of COVID-19 to DOH for case investigation, contact tracing, and issuance of quarantine and/or isolation orders; and exclude school children and staff from having contact with other school children or staff showing symptoms of a communicable disease.”
Harper said that if board members weren’t upholding the oath taken to defend the U.S. and state constitutions, they should resign.
“We are in charge of our children, and you do not have the right to damage them as you have done the past two plus years,” Harper said. “Our children deserve a 100 percent normal education, and that is not what they have been receiving from you.”
Harper also demanded the district “immediately disengage themselves from the (American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, because such funding promulgates the illegal measures mentioned.”
Harper said the deadline for the district to meet their demands was next Wednesday, March 30. She claimed many parents may be involved but didn’t have a concrete number at the time of the meeting.
After the meeting, Superintendent Gregg Paladina explained the ARP ESSER funding. The bulk of the funds are tied to after-school tutoring, he said.
“We’re paying for things that help our kids,” Paladina said. “As far as pandemic-related, it’s just basically helping with some of the holes that were left by the pandemic from kids not coming to school.”
The district will let its legal counsel review the matter and had no further comment.
“We’re just going to continue to make the best educated decisions we can for the kids,” Paladina said.