PHILIPSBURG — After a good showing at the middle school track and field championships, two exceptional performers for Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School earned the recognition of the school board this Wednesday.
Samuel Massung and Robert McClenahan earned top honors at the meet, with each of them being recognized on the podium for their respective events.
Massung brought home first place in the javelin throw, and McClenahan took home sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles.
“We are exceptionally proud to have such awesome athletes doing our school proud at such a young age,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina III. “They’ve made us all so proud and we can’t wait to see what they can do at the high school level.”
The two young men were brought forward and recognized by the board and all those in attendance.
They were then gifted certificates of achievement by the board, posed for a photo with Board President, Timothy Bainey, and were then applauded by all those in attendance.
“We’re pretty fortunate at this district to have such awesome students coming up through our classes,” Bainey said. “It feels like every meeting we’re recognizing someone new for their achievements, and that’s pretty awesome.”