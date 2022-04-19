PHILIPSBURG — Representatives from the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Technology Department explained the situation with security cameras at a recent school board meeting.
The district needed to install a new camera system due to federal regulations and functionality, according to Kevin Focht. The system, patched together over the years, is technically two systems. One of the system’s license expired in 2011, Focht reported.
“These cameras don’t work well,” Focht said. “The ones that do work are now banned under the National Defense Authorization Act and the Secure Equipment Act.”
The Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act banned cameras and other listed electronics produced by specified Chinese companies. The district is not immediately in threat of financial penalties, Focht said. However, as an organization receiving government funding, it must remove the cameras to be compliant.
“We are at a critical juncture where we need to get these cameras out of the school district,” Focht said.
The district narrowed its choices down to two companies, Mains Technology Solution and Watkins Security, LLC. Both bids were in the lower $300K range, with Watkins Security providing the lower bid at a cost around $321K.
The district will not need to cover the entire cost in one payment. Officials noted that a decent chunk of the expense will be covered through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The cost includes cabling and five years worth of support service, according to technology representative DJ Maurer. The district could choose to extend support service coverage in the future.
The new system will be cloud based, meaning the district could push the footage to local law enforcement should the need arise. The software also has lifetime free updates, Maurer said. Although the cameras will not record sound, the technology can detect the sound of gunshots and glass breaking.
Board member Richard Wood asked if there could be a camera trained on the counter in office areas. “That’s where the conflict usually ends up is between the counter and whoever’s behind it,” he said.
Focht said there are no cameras currently planned in offices, but entrances and exits are covered. Although it was unknown if the union contract prohibited cameras in the office, cameras could potentially be positioned from outside the glass to look in at the counter.
Wood also inquired about coverage in the wrestling room. Superintendent Gregg Paladina said it’s necessary to have eyes in this area as there have been past instances.
The cameras from the current system that work could potentially be removed and sold, according to Maurer. Non-government funded entities, such as malls or businesses, may be able to use the technology.
The district will be voting to accept the bid proposal from Watkins Security, LLC at its upcoming meeting. The project would be starting at the end of this school year and finish in August before school begins.