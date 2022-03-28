PHILIPSBURG — An audit covering last year’s fiscal period for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District revealed the district may be moving in the right direction financially.
An audit released by Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor last year highlighted multiple issues, including a lack of internal controls and a near miss of around $600,000 in state reimbursements for a time spanning July 2015 through June 2019.
The school board heard a presentation regarding the June 30, 2021 audit at a meeting. The district’s general fund balance increased in 2021 by about $600,000, according to John Compton of Baker Tilly.
“We’re kind of moving back in the right direction with your fund balance with this year’s surplus,” Compton said.
The auditors pointed out the decrease in the district’s general fund in previous years. The balance stood at $8.9 million on June 30, 2016. As of June 30, 2020, it was $3.6 million.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina noted the pattern is cyclical, going up and then down when the district tackles a new project.
“If you went back to 2013, our fund balance was a little bit over $3 million, so we increased for a few years and then we dug into it for a capital project and hopefully now it’s on the way back up,” Paladina said.
The Government Finance Officers Association recommends two months worth of operating expenditures for the general fund balance, which would be about $5.6 million for the district, according to John Edinger of Baker Tilly. As of June 2021, the district’s general fund balance was around $4.27 million.
“While currently the general fund balance falls short of GFOA’s recommendation, it is worthy to know that this is only a recommendation and not a hard and fast rule,” Edinger said. “Additionally, again, the overall $600,000 increase in fund balance for fiscal ‘21 is a significant increase over prior year results.”
Edinger also discussed the situation with long-term debt.
“Long-term debt at the district decreased for the current year due to normal debt service payments,” he said. “There was one new note payable issued during 2021 in the amount of $925,000. This note was used to pay off the outstanding 2020 note payable and finance the purchase of various pieces of equipment. The overall reduction in long term debt for this year was slightly less than previous years due to the noted 2021 debt issuance.”
The school board also heard about actual revenues and expenditures. Actual revenue was about $2.6 million more than the final budget. This was primarily due to an increase in local tax collections and federal/state COVID-19 related grant awards.
Actual expenditures for the year were about $322,000 more than budgeted. These increases were primarily due to increased spending associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district should continue moving in the right direction, building up its balance, the auditors suggested.
“At the end of the day, overall, we would certainly recommend that the district continue to consider means to increase your overall fund balance,” Edinger said.