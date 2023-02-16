PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District received a positive audit report at a recent school board meeting.
John Compton from Baker Tilly reported no findings in the audit. “That’s a positive change from prior years,” he said. “In the past several years, we’ve had what we refer to as findings in your internal control over financial recording.”
In 2021, an audit revealed a near miss of $600,000 in reimbursements for the district. The main issues stemmed from internal controls. During a presentation in 2022, Compton said the district was “moving back in the right direction.”
The general fund increased around $700,000. “We’re not quite where we would like to see it,” he said, referencing the fund balance. “You’re not quite there yet, but you’re moving in the right direction.”
As of June 30, 2022, the general fund balance was about $5 million, representing about 14% of expenditures. The standard to have is about 16%, according to auditors.
Actual revenues were about 10%, or around $3 million, more than originally budgeted, primarily due to COVID-19 relief funding. Officials noted that COVID-19 funding will soon run out.
“I just want to caution as we go forward, we did not have any additional significant spending. We put money toward technology, all the areas that we were allowed to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina. “The vast majority of those expenses will still be there after ESSERs is gone. In two years, we’re going to have to really be pinching pennies to make sure that we don’t go off a cliff.”
The district spent about 6% more than budgeted.
The fund balance increased by around $700,000. The district had budgeted for a reduction of $600,000.
Long term debt has been decreasing. As of June 30, 2022, the district had about $29 million debt outstanding.