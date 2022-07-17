AUSTIN — Visit Sinnemahoning State Park Saturday, July 23, to learn all about Pennsylvania’s owls, and come back on Sunday, July 24, for a relaxing morning kayak paddle on the George B. Stevenson Reservoir.
Saturday, programs about owls’ fascinating nocturnal lives will be available for the whole family.
Beginning at 11 a.m. until noon, the program, “Awesome Owls,” will be presented in the park’s wildlife center classroom.
Participants will discover the folklore, natural history and adaptations of owls, mysterious creatures of the night. PowerPoint presentation enhanced by owl mounts, talons, wings and pellets, will be presented. The program is intended for adults and children age 8 and older. Registration is not required.
From 3-4 p.m.,families with kids age four to 10 can check out the Art for Kids program and make an owl craft. Participants should meet at 40 Maples Day Use Area, pavilion No. 2. Participants will create an owl puppet to take home and learn about the adaptations that make owls stealthy night-time hunters.
Wrap up the day with the park’s naturalist for the campground program, “Nature at Night: Owl Prowl” will be presented from 8-9:30 p.m.
The program is a presentation about the owls that could live in Sinnemahoning State Park, followed by an owl prowl to try to find owls living nearby.
Both the presentation and walk participants should meet at the campground amphitheater. The presentation will be from 8-8:30 p.m. and the walk from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
The program is open to all visitors, even those not staying in the park’s campground.
The presentation will feature owl mounts, with a few slides. The walk will be on a forest path, approximately one to two miles over uneven ground. Participants should wear sturdy walking shoes and use insect repellant.
Sunday park visitors can enjoy a guided kayak nature tour with a park educator from 8:30 – 10 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tours depart from the boat launch at the park’s Lake Day Use Area.
Participants can take a relaxing paddle out on the lake in search of wildlife and peaceful morning recreation.
The park has kayaks, PFDs (life vests) and paddles available to borrow for the program. Participants may also bring their own boat and gear, though any personal kayaks/canoes must have a current state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ launch permit to be able to participate and all participants must wear a PFD while paddling on the lake.
Registration is required for the paddling program. Participants must be age 10 or older to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Prior experience kayaking required. Registrations may be made by calling the park’s office.
Visitors who are in the park for a long weekend can participate in a weekday program. Monday morning, a leisurely walk with a naturalist will be held from from 9-10 a.m. Participants should meet at the park’s Wildlife Center. The naturalist will point out what she notices along the trail and will answer nature questions. The walk will be one to two miles over a level, crushed gravel surface.
Pontoon tours will not be held Sunday, July 24, and Sunday, July 31. as maintenance is performed on the pontoon boat.
The boat is expected to be back in the water soon. The latest information will be available at the events calendar at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.