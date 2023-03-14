The annual event that local outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen anticipate is set for this weekend.
The Outdoor and Sports Show will be held Friday, March 17; Saturday, March 18; and Sunday in the Expo I and Agricultural Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5156 Park St., Clearfield.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will be a a vast variety of displays, demonstrations and speakers and lots of door prize giveaways — including an Arctic Cat Alterra 450.
Admission is $5 for those age 13 and older; youths age 12 and younger are admitted for free. Organizers promise it will be bigger and better than ever.
A full schedule of events is available at centralpaoutdoorsshow.com/schedule/. Information is also available on Facebook.
One of the new events this year is a fishing fly tying demonstration scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Agriculture Building.
Terry Malloy of Jim’s Sports Center of Clearfield, sponsor of the event, said the event will help encourage youth and those new to the sport of fly fishing by providing the materials and teaching them how to tie an artificial fly.
“We are giving kids the opportunity to sit down and learn to tie a simple fly. They will be able to take them home and hopefully they will go fishing and use them.”
Malloy said he has 13 volunteers — experts in the craft of fly tying who will not only demonstrate and assist beginners learning how to tie a fishing fly, but will also share stories of their fly fishing experiences and demonstrate how to make other more complicated flies.
“Some of their stories are really, really good,” Malloy said, adding, “You don’t have to be a kid to appreciate them.”
In addition to the demonstration, the store is offering kids attending the show the opportunity to win one of 50 kid’s fishing outfits that will be given away Saturday.