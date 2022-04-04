AUSTIN — Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon, visitors to Sinnemahoning State Park are invited to take a walk with Alyson Rotello to learn about river otters and their habitats.
Rotello will start the program with a brief presentation about otters and their ecological relationship with the lake and streams in the park. Then she will lead the group on a slow walk along the lake shore to look for otter signs.
The walk will be about a half mile to one mile over uneven ground. Participants should wear boots or sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. All ages are welcome to attend.
Rotello, a 2017 graduate of Austin Area High School, received a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from St. Francis University. She is currently working on her master’s degree in environmental education at Slippery Rock University and enjoys volunteering at Sinnemahoning State Park between work and classes.
Park staff will also be offering two egg programs on Sunday, April 10, in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Natural Egg Dyeing, from 1-2 p.m., will offer visitors an opportunity to dye an egg to take home using common kitchen food items. Kids and adults alike will enjoy discovering the range of colors they can create. The program is best for age 5 to adult. Children will require adult supervision.
A kids’ storytime and egg scavenger hunt, will be held from 2-3 p.m. It will begin with a reading of the book, “An Egg is Quiet,” by Dianna Hutts Aston. The reading will follow with an egg-themed indoor scavenger hunt. Children, age 3-7, will have fun while learning about animals that lay eggs.