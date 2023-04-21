20 Years Ago
April 24, 2003
Over 50 people gathered at the Clearfield County Courthouse to honor the victims of violent crimes. This event was put on by The Victim/Witness Program, Crossroads, and PASSAGES in a coordinated effort to help raise awareness of violence of all kinds, and to show support for the victims, both past and present.
50 Years AgoApril 24, 1973
A surprise visitor made yet another visit to the town of Clearfield today, but it might not be who you expect. It’s not a singer, celebrity, politician or movie star- instead, it’s a curious whitetail deer! The deer zig zagged through the streets of Clearfield, from little league fields, across grocery store parking lots, up and down North Front Street before it returned back to the woods, remaining to be unseen since.
75 Years AgoApril 24, 1948
All of Clearfield County’s nearly 80,000 residents at the time were gearing up and heading to 110 voting stations scattered across the county, to place their votes for the presidential primaries. There was a four-way republican nominee split, while the democratic frontrunner was outright at the time. There was also voting taking place for the Pennsylvania Auditing General.
100 Years AgoApril 24, 1923
Big news spread across the state of Pennsylvania today, as governor Gifford Pinchot called for the removal/stepping down of deputy state treasurer Harmon M. Kephart. The morning before the call for removal, Kephart admitted guilt surrounding him involving several indictments.