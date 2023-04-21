20 Years Ago
April 25, 2003
Clearfield County physicians are taking part in a statewide protest today. There is an overarching insurance and liability issue when it comes to doctors in Pennsylvania are this time, and these Clearfield County Physicians are trying their best to help people see that problem. Some physicians will close down their offices and facilities entirely until the matter is resolved.
50 Years AgoApril 25, 1973
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation made an announcement that the Mid State Airport should be central Pennsylvania’s official regional airport. This decision came after several weeks of deliberations, as competition from the University Park Airport was rather steep.
75 Years AgoApril 25, 1948
There was a massive Philipsburg-wide canvassing for donations, in an effort to help raise money in the fight against cancer. Those helping organize the vent are the Senior and Junior Women’s Club, Legion, Auxiliary, the N.O.P. and the Business and Professional Women’s Club. The people of Philipsburg are being asked to, “donate liberally.”
100 Years AgoApril 25, 1923
Several clinics were to be held today at the Clearfield Hospital. The clinics were being organized and sponsored by the Clearfield County Medical Society, and there was to be nine different doctors putting on clinics over two separate categories. The categories displayed were surgical and medical clinics.