OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation Museum invites all past and present Moshannon Valley residents to visit its museum. The first 2023 date for public visitation will be Sunday, May 28, and continue on each Sunday through Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Hours for the July 2nd Car Show will be 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Spirit Day, Saturday, Sept. 9. Visitors should enter the museum from the park side door and take the stairs to the second floor. Personal or group tours can also be arranged by emailing davecaz@comcast.net.
OMCHF team members have been excitedly preparing for the 2023 season by cleaning, rearranging and adding new displays. The museum has experienced consistent improvements since founding members launched a campaign to refurbish the building in 1987. This year, we have installed new electrical outlets and lighting that have considerably enhanced displays on the second and third floors. As always, new items have been added. The group appreciates receiving public donations of any additional display items that have local historical and cultural significance.
Second floor displays are placed in categories in a very large floor. These include historical, household, business, professional, music, sports, school, media, fashions and other items.
Third floor displays are contained in three rooms. One room features the works of passionate local artists Ann Guenther and Donald Stevens. Guenther was an outstanding Hollywood animation artist who grew up as Gwili Ann Spitler in Sandy Ridge. Stevens is an amateur who used art to express his love for things important to him. Two other third floor rooms are packed with numerous military displays from every United States war. The military displays featuring those who have made supreme sacrifices are exceptional.
Basement displays feature vocational categories that have been Osceola Mills economic mainstays. These displays include farming, lumbering, coal mining, brickworks, railroad, blacksmith and automotive displays.
Sales items offered by the OMCHF Museum include numerous historical books, DVD’s, and CD’s for sale. Various apparel items that reflect community pride are available including hats and shirts in an assortment of colors, including camo. Memberships are available at https://osceolamillshistorical.org. The museum also has a Facebook page.