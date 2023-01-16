Judge Paul Cherry sentenced Jonathan Michael Harvey, 29, of Osceola Mills to state prison for possessing an illegal firearm yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Harvey pleaded guilty to prohibited offensive weapon — misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of five years in state prison consecutive to all previous convictions.
Harvey is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Harvey is prohibited from owning a firearm due to previous felony convictions for burglary, according to Clearfield County First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 9, at 9:23 a.m. a state trooper was on patrol on Curtin Street, Osceola Mills when he was flagged down by a state parole agent who said he was at Harvey’s apartment where he found a black 9 mm pistol. The magazine in the pistol was loaded with two rounds.
It was also considered a “ghost gun,” because it didn’t have a serial number. A glass smoking device was also located in the apartment.
Harvey was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office.