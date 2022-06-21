OSCEOLA MILLS — An organization that started in March is holding a fundraiser this Saturday to help establish a community park in Osceola Mills.
The park project is in the works across from the Clear-Centre Swimming Pool. Osceola Mills Borough, owner of the property, granted permission for Osceola Mills Community Matters “Neighborhood Watch” to utilize the space, according to the organization.
The fundraiser will be held at the Osceola Mills Moose Lodge No. 154 on Saturday, June 25. There will be a corn hole event, sponsored by Yuengling, with registration beginning at 1 p.m. with the contest starting at 2 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a bake sale, 50-50 and a silent auction. The band Johnny Thrash will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. There is no cover charge, but the organization will accept donations at the door.
The park will be an area for the community to gather for a picnic or simply relax, according to the organization. The area will be lit and security cameras will be in use.
The organization has been utilizing its own materials or donations from the community for the project. Needed supplies include wood, solar lighting, an outside cooker, top soil, and flowers, it previously noted. Extra hands are also appreciated, and the organization encourages anyone who wants to help to join in.
“Every day we are making some sort of progress on getting us closer to our goal,” the organization said.
The park picnic area will be pet friendly. People must clean up after their pets and respect the area.
“We really would like our community to be aware it’s pet friendly, so families can walk their dogs in the new area,” the organization stated.
The group consists of four individuals: Jamie Ward, Daralee McCartney, Dar Beveridge and Jennifer Patterson.
“We talked it over and believe we can help make a difference in our community,” the organization stated. “We believe crime (and) drugs are an issue within our community, but we also believe that if we can do stuff in the community, along with educating community members, we can make a difference.”
The group has been in contact with state police, who can assist groups in establishing neighborhood watch programs, and the borough council. It has conducted community trash clean-ups, painted dugouts at the ballfield, and painted in an area across from CNB Bank.
The borough allowed the organization to view cameras placed in public areas, according to the organization. If something should happen, it could post a picture of an individual and leverage the public along with the police’s aid in finding them.
The organization also coordinated with the state Department of Transportation to adopt a highway, Stone Street onto Route 53. It’s been investigating options for bringing back a curfew as residents have been raising concerns about children out late at night.
Whether a park or pursuing presenting possible policy options for the borough council, the organization is grateful for the community support.
“We want to say a thank you to all the businesses and community members who show support to our group,” the organization stated. “It’s amazing what you can do in such a small amount of time when everyone pulls together. By making changes in our community, it helps build us as a whole and helps reduce crime within our community.”