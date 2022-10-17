OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Community Winter Suppers will open its 16th season on Nov. 1 and run through March 28, 2023.
The program provides meals at no cost on Tuesdays from 4:30-6 p.m. at various churches in Osceola Mills.
The churches involved are Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church and Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
A limit of four meals will be given to each person coming in for take-out meals. Donations are accepted.
The schedule for the meals will be be posted in The Progress’ Church Page on the Thursday prior to the meal, CNB Bank and posted at the participating churches.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
In the event local schools are closed for inclement weather the day of the meal, the supper will be canceled.
Meals will also not be served Nov. 29 and Dec. 27 because of their close proximity to holidays.
The schedule is:
- Nov. 1, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church, 610 Blanchard St., Osceola Mills.
- Nov. 8, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, 408 Stone St., Osceola Mills.
- Nov. 15, Osceola United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills.
- Nov. 22, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- Dec. 6, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church.
- Dec. 13, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
- Dec. 20, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- Jan. 3, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church.
- Jan. 10, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
- Jan. 17, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- Jan. 24, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church.
- Jan. 31, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
- Feb. 7, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- Feb. 14, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church.
- Feb. 21, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
- Feb. 28, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- March 7, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church.
- March 14, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
- March 21, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church.
- March 28, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.