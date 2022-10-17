Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.