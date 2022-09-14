Two brothers who started out life in Clearfield but were separated by tragic circumstances are returning this weekend to the place of their birth.
Frank Lippert of New Jersey, 84, and his brother John Lippert of Louisiana, 80, are journeying to Clearfield this weekend hoping to find relatives and see the houses where they and their siblings were born and lived along Turnpike Avenue.
The two were orphaned when their parents died in 1945. Their mother, Sylvia Carter Lippert, died in September of that year and their father, Frank Scott Lippert, passed away in December. Frank was seven and John was three.
After their father died, Frank and his sisters, Golda, who is now deceased and Patricia, now 83, were placed in the Quincy United Brethren Orphanage and Home so they could remain together. Their mother, before she died, asked her brother, John Carter, of Clearfield to raise John. John Carter also lived on Turnpike Avenue. He died in 1990.
Both Frank and John are veterans. Frank was stationed in Barbados where he met his wife. They later moved to New Jersey where they started a water company. The couple has two daughters and seven grandchildren. John Lippert married and worked in the shipyard for 40 years. He has three daughters, seven grandchildren and three, soon-to-be-four great-grandchildren.
Frank’s daughter, Gretchen Wilkins, said, “(The two brothers) wanted to come back together to reminisce and see the houses where they were born and lived. Their grandmother, Rebecca Ogden Carter raised seven children in a little house on Turnpike Avenue. They both have great memories of her and want to visit her house as well. They know that their aunts and uncles have passed away, but are hoping some cousins may still be alive and living in the area,” she said.
She said, during their visit to Clearfield, the two are hoping to fill in some lapses in their memories.
“When you lose your parents at such a young age, there are so many missing pieces that you hope you can find. There are specific places that are etched in your memory as a child but when you see them as adults, they look a little different.
“Frank and John believe there were a lot of Lipperts that lived in Clearfield and know some of the names. They hope that maybe during this trip, they will be able to connect some of the dots,” Wilkins said.