Brothers Frank Lippert, left, of New Jersey, and John Lippert of Louisana, will be visiting Clearfield this weekend in hopes of expanding their childhood memories. The two were separated early in their childhood after their parents died.

Two brothers who started out life in Clearfield but were separated by tragic circumstances are returning this weekend to the place of their birth.

Frank Lippert of New Jersey, 84, and his brother John Lippert of Louisiana, 80, are journeying to Clearfield this weekend hoping to find relatives and see the houses where they and their siblings were born and lived along Turnpike Avenue.

