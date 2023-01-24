Just like the green shoots of spring flowers emerging from the cold ground bring a feeling of expectation to those weary of winter weather, the bright yellow blooms of a daffodil serve as a symbol of hope and a sign of brighter days ahead to those affected by cancer.
Daffodil Days is one of the American Cancer Society’s oldest and esteemed fundraising programs. As the first flower of spring, a daffodil represents hope and renewal. To the American Cancer Society, the daffodil symbolizes hope shared for a future where cancer no longer threatens loved ones.
Relay for Life Publicity Chairwoman Cammeron Ogden said, “Daffodil Days is an opportunity to join with the American Cancer Society in support of its vision to end cancer, as we know it, for everyone. Dollars raised through Daffodil Days help to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”
Each spring, the society offers an opportunity for Clearfield County residents to purchase daffodils for a contribution. By sending daffodils to family members, friends and those battling cancer, they are sharing a message of hope and raising funds and awareness to help defeat the disease.
Bright yellow daffodils are available in a bunch for $10; bunches in a vase, $15; a pot of daffodil bulbs which can be transplanted outdoors later for $15; bunches of tulips, $15; a bunch of tulips in a vase, $25; or Gifts of Hope, which ACS volunteers deliver to a local cancer treatment center, for $25. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Additions to orders may be made after that date by calling ACS’ Clearfield Office at 814-762-6204 or emailing Senior Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco at sharon.okeiff-fusco@cancer.org. Daffodils will be delivered the week of March 20.
Businesses can participate by coordinating orders among employees or by volunteering for the event.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with selling daffodils are various businesses located throughout Clearfield County during Daffodil Week, the week of March 20. Those interested in volunteering should contact the ACS office at 814-762-6204.