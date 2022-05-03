MADERA — A Smithmill woman is in Clearfield County Jail on felony drug charges and Bigler Township Regional Police are still seeking the man she was with at the time of a drug bust — Jacob “Jake” Anthony Long, 39, who is possibly armed.
Alexa Jean Shawver, 23, was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on Monday and charged by Bigler Township Police with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of controlled substance — both felonies; and summary trespass of fenced/enclosed area.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 1, police were on routine patrol when two individuals were observed behind a locked gate on Vulcan Road, using headlamps to illuminate the area. Because it is posted private property, police inquired what the two were doing there, and they said, “nothing.”
Police asked for identification and Shawver produced a drivers license. She told police they were living in a camper trailer on her father’s property, and the male pointed in the direction of where the camper was to be located.
Police asked the male, later identified as Long, for identification and after he said he didn’t have any, he was asked for his name and birthdate. Police said in the complaint that Long didn’t want to give the information to police and was acting in a suspicious manner.
Police advised Long that he would be detained and patted down for safety since the officer was alone — and upon beginning to search Long and attempting to handcuff him, Long began to resist arrest and ran. Police ordered him to stop and chased him a short distance, but terminated pursuit for the officer’s safety and because Shawver was still at the scene.
Upon detaining Shawver, police found a loaded firearm on her side and a baggie containing methamphetamine and a suboxone tablet in her purse. Shawver then identified the male as Long, who had several warrants for his arrest.
A family member arrived on scene to pick up Shawver, and he advised police that he owned the property “down below” and that he had told both Shawver and Long not to be on the property, which was posted.
During a subsequent foot search with other officers, a constable and a K-9 team, many empty Sudafed packages in generic form were found on the ground along with glassware, burned items and empty containers of lighter fluid, which is indicative of manufacturing illegal drugs.
A detailed search of the property the next day inside the camper trailer were several spots of the presence of illegal drugs, as well as baggies of methamphetamine found under the table in a black bag, which Shawver had earlier told police of its whereabouts. Also in the bag were smaller baggies and on the table were several scales and weights along with funnels used to package and distribute the methamphetamine.
The drugs were tested and found to be positive for methamphetamine and weighed in excess of 13 grams.
Shawver is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 11.
Police are still searching for Long, who is being charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension or arrest and criminal trespass.
Anyone with information on Long’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bigler Township Police.