OLANTA — Many people spent most of 2020 and 2021 learning new skills while they were isolating to stay safe from COVID-19.
Two local brothers spent the better part of two years during the pandemic recreating a scene on their family farm that could have originated from Clearfield County’s earliest days.
Greg and Mark Selfridge, both retirees, said they were looking for ways to pass the time when Mark suggested crafting a Native American longhouse fashioned similar to artifacts found from the archeological dig at New Millport approximately five miles from where they live.
They said Native American tribes traveled and camped throughout Clearfield County.
Both men said they are intrigued with and admire the Native Americans’ lifestyle.
“Native Americans didn’t pollute. They were good stewards of the land. They took care of the earth. They were environmentalists before being one was cool,” Greg Selfridge said.
According to information published in “A View From New Millport” published in The Progress during the early 1990s, an ancient Native American village was discovered as early as 1859 on the Grier Bell Farm in New Millport. The location of the farm was about a mile southwest of the village.
Based on the ruins found during the 1980s at New Millport by Harry Matlack, the site of the village was home to at least three clans beginning in the 1500s through the 1600s. By 1700 the village was deserted, the information states.
The longhouse used 18-20 birch saplings the brothers harvested. The ends of the logs had to be burned to keep them from rotting in the ground. They then hammered wooden stakes a foot deep to make holes for the poles to be installed. All the poles were bent and tied together by hand.
The two peeled bark, in four-foot sections, from a number of hemlock trees that were being harvested to create the sides and roof of the house.
In addition to the furnished longhouse they built, the brothers have crafted totems, a canoe, tools, ropes and cords, pottery, baskets and weapons that they will feature in a display. The two said the items are replicas of those Native Americans would have made using both local natural materials and materials they would have traded for.
They estimated they have spent hundreds of hours in creation of the replicas.
“We watched a lot of You Tube videos,” Greg Selfridge said.
They hope to officially open the display next month. For additional information they can be reached at 814-236-0672.
“We welcome visitors of all ages to come and see how Native Americans lived in this area,” Greg Selfridge said, adding, “We want to educate people on local history. People watch television and see cowboys and Indians. That is not realistic for the most part.”