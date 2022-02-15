PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough officials are seeking public comment regarding a proposed campground in the area of Cold Stream Dam/Project 70.
The campground would be located near the soccer fields. Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder requested a zoning change and a letter of support regarding the project from Rush Township at a recent meeting. The site is borough property located in Rush Township.
Ryder is currently in the process of applying for a grant regarding the proposed campground. The borough failed to get a grant some time ago due mostly to a lack of public comment and community support, he stated.
The proposed campground would contain 10 sites, all with electric service. Two paved sites would be ADA-accessible. The other sites would be limestone gravel.
“It isn’t a change in terrain,” Ryder said, adding the stream wouldn’t be impacted. “If anything, it’s a little bit better,” due to the limestone potentially helping filter the water.
Each site would be around 34 feet wide, Ryder stated. There would be about 10 feet between the sites.
“We’re going to build some buffers in here,” Ryder said. “We’re going to put some trees in.” He clarified trees would not be cut down for the project, and there would be about 20 trees added to the area.
The cost for a site would likely be $30 per night, which is based on rates at nearby state parks. Two vehicles would be permitted per site.
Currently, Ryder checks the recreational area which has been known to be a site for unsavory activities. With a campground, patrolling of the area likely wouldn’t change. However, the campground’s presence itself could be beneficial.
“Having it used is actually better because it’ll drive out the bad things that are happening,” Ryder said. “They’re not going to come down here and do their illegal stuff if somebody is here in a camper, sitting by a campfire, that can watch them.”
Comments on social media have mostly been negative regarding the project. However, Ryder noted in-person comments have largely been positive.
Rush Township officials appeared open to the project. The township is working with borough officials for a potential zoning change.
Portions of the area are zoned as residential or commercial, Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow stated.
“In my mind, the existing use of this is recreational and has been for 40 or 50 years out,” she said. “In order for the borough to be able to proceed with this, it would require a zoning change.”
This would require advertising and holding a hearing, Merrow noted. She suggested the zoning change to rural resource.
The borough has its own rules for parks and zoning, Ryder noted. He asked if the land could be annexed so the borough could enforce its own regulations.
“It’d be good for the borough to actually have that within our limits because of the green space,” Ryder said.
There are currently no plans to hand the land over to the borough. The borough can currently impose its own park rules as the landowner. People may comment on the proposed campground at the borough’s upcoming meeting on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.