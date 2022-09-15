PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township officials will discuss plans for 109 Loch Lomond Rd. at a public hearing set for Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m.
Resident Fred Hockenberry Jr. appeared at the recent Rush Township supervisors’ meeting to inquire about the property. He noted the camper was removed, but the house is still problematic.
“My understanding was that the house is fixable,” Hockenberry said. “I want to know how they’re going to fix it.”
Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow stated she could not speak for Williams Inspection Services, but condemnations always come with the opportunity to fix the issues.
Merrow is utilizing the dangerous buildings ordinance to address the structure. The ordinance requires utilities for livable conditions.
The hearing, which was set by supervisors, will help the township “establish a firm date (for when) these conditions be remedied or we can then take that building down,” Merrow said.
The action calls in the property owners. Supervisor Dave Jackson noted, “They’re MIA.”
In other code-related business, Resident Wayne Heverly asked about 405 Adams St. He said there are still vehicles on the property.
Merrow said the abandoned vehicles ordinance applies to the situation. She said she’s spoken with the property owner. There’s also recyclables materials that is not permitted.
The residents could remove the items or put up a fence and obtain a permit. Heverly said he simply doesn’t want to see the materials.
On Sept. 26, the vehicles will be towed if not removed prior, Merrow said. The recycling materials must be addressed by Sept. 30. “If it’s not taken care of, we can remove it then as the township,” she said. “I’m kind of in a waiting game.”
Supervisors also approved Jackie Williams as part-time code enforcement officer billed though Alder Run Engineering. The rate is $26 per hour.