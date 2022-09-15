PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township officials will discuss plans for 109 Loch Lomond Rd. at a public hearing set for Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m.

Resident Fred Hockenberry Jr. appeared at the recent Rush Township supervisors’ meeting to inquire about the property. He noted the camper was removed, but the house is still problematic.

