The process to transform Clearfield Borough’s and Lawrence Township’s police departments into Clearfield Regional Police Department has gone smoothly, according to officials who spearheaded the move.
Monday morning, the department’s leadership — Chief Vince McGinnis and Assistant Chief Julie Curry — met with media to discuss the history that led to the uniting of both departments and the new department’s plans moving forward. The department officially launched Sunday, although officers have been working out of the new office for two weeks while the move was completed, they said.
McGinnis said for more than a year, representatives of governments from both municipalities, working together as a commission, have been laying a path for the new department by working through details. He said both governments granted permission for their respective departments to merge — a move they believe will save money for both municipalities.
He said the the biggest issue facing both departments is resolved through the fusing into one department. “Manpower is our biggest issue. We both were having problems getting new officers,” McGinnis said.
He said the commission believes there will also be a cost savings to the taxpayers through the elimination of duplicate buildings, business office staff and equipment. While there have been obstacles to overcome, both are working as one as of Sunday.
“Thirteen months later, we’re finally here,” he said. Curry said there have been discussions for years about what one united department could look like. “There have been serious talks for 13 months. It has been a long process. A lot of steps needed to happen to form a police department,” she explained.
Both McGinnis and Curry said residents and local business owners have been very supportive of the venture and officers from both departments were already working cooperatively on many cases and calls — so they are already acquainted and have experienced working with one another.
“There have been no obstacles. The transition has gone really well. There have been no issues to overcome as we moved into one new department,” McGinnis said.
He said there are currently 20 officers employed and there will be five officers working during each shift. “Response times will be shorter and residents are going to see the officers more often and in areas where they haven’t been before,” he noted.
Currently work is ongoing to transition the vehicles and get the new regional department’s logo on each. “You may, for a time, see some vehicles that still say Clearfield Borough or Lawrence Township but that will soon change,” McGinnis added.
The department is currently looking to hire new officers. Applications are due by Friday, March 17.
The department currently has a grant in place to pay expenses for eligible officers to attend the police academy. McGinnis said he believes the grant will be a boon towards making the positions desirable. “It is already attracting a lot of interest. For those interested in attending the police academy, you are talking a lot of money for tuition and room and board. Not everyone can afford that. The grant can help subsidize this,” he explained.
Having a larger number of officers can eventually allow some of them to receive specialized training including having a K-9 officer on staff, McGinnis said.
The department is stationed at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building. It is located at 9114 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield. The phone numbers are 814-765-1647, 814-765-1533 or 814-765-7819. The regional department posts on Lawrence Township Police Department’s Facebook page but Curry said eventually the new department will have its own Facebook page and website.