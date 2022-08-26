DuBOIS — Employees in the new City of DuBois were discussed extensively at Wednesday’s meeting of the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee.
During the administration subcommittee report, Chairman Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the township manager, said there is some fear from current employees about losing their jobs as part of consolidation between the two municipalities.
“Additionally, we see a necessity to help our employees learn the skill sets needed and also the training needed for their future position where we have them earmarked,” said Arbaugh. “One of the things that the admin subcommittee is working on is a listing essentially of the employees, what we project their jobs to be, and some language in there to help protect them that we’d like to see in the consolidation agreement. It is very preliminary, we’re just working through that process now, but I did want to bring that to your attention.”
“I have been getting them, and we all have, a lot of concerns from the employees,” said DuBois Mayor Eddie Walsh. “They’re fearful, they’re hearing rumors, they’re hearing us. I’d like to really put it to rest with a motion that, while there’s no guarantees, we’d like to send it up to the 10-member (joint board) that this committee would like to see us give every opportunity to every employee to keep their job. And again, like you (Arbaugh) say, train them and give them the skill sets. I’d like to make that in the form of motion.”
Arbaugh seconded the motion.
Consolidation Committee member Dan Kohlhepp asked for clarification on the motion.
“The motion is to send our opinion to the 10-member board that we are concerned for our employees, and we want to put to rest the rumors, and we’re going to do everything in our power, everything that we can do to make sure that every one of them has a position, if they want a position in the new city,” said Walsh. “It’s just we’re trying to send our feelings up to the 10-member board and put to bed a lot of these rumors that so-and-so doesn’t have a job, or he’s going to ... because it’s affecting, I think, some of the morale.”
“It’s definitely affecting morale, performance, and we need folks to focus, concentrating on their jobs and training and new skill sets for what they’re going to be doing or what we anticipate they’ll be doing for the new municipality,” said Arbaugh.
“Well, you’re going to be identifying different positions, and there’s an opportunity for people to better their position if they get some of these other skills, right?” said Consolidation Committee Chairman Richard Whitaker.
Using public works as an example, Arbaugh said one of the things they’d like to see is everybody have a Class A CDL.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t start on that now, or if you’re part of the sewer wastewater group, we get you licensed in what you need to do for that position. It’s not going to happen overnight, so it’ll be a long process to get everybody trained.”
Solicitor Chris Gabriel, via telephone, addressed the motion from a legal standpoint.
“Certainly the committee can send its opinion and its aspiration to the 10-person (board), and the 10-person (board) can do the same thing, but the nine-person committee and the 10-person (board), neither of them have the legal authority to guarantee people their jobs,” said Gabriel. “And we probably should avoid making people think that we’re doing that, because even the new city is not allowed to guarantee employment and Pennsylvania public entities are not allowed to do guaranteed employment. So we should be cautious about ... it’s one thing, I understand that’s not the intent of the motion to make a guarantee and the mayor said that, but what people’s perception of it is is another thing. And we wouldn’t want to give them the impression that we’re doing something that we cannot do.”
“Counselor, do you think my motion is inappropriate then?” said Walsh.
“No. I think we can express our opinion, but it needs to be crystal clear that’s what it is because we wouldn’t want somebody later to say, ‘Hey, didn’t they guarantee us we would all have our jobs,’ because we don’t have the authority to do that,” said Gabriel.
“And I was careful about that in my motion,” said Walsh. “We just want it, we’re going to do everything in our power to see that everybody has a job, keeps their job. And there’s no guarantee. I mean, we know that. Your thoughts, Chris?”
“It’s just ‘everything in our power’ is not a lot,” said Gabriel. “I mean, we can say what we think the position should be, but who the people are in those positions, just neither committee has that (authority).”
Public Works Subcommittee Chairman Chris Nasuti said the committee put together a recommendation and an organizational chart that included positions only, no names, but positions included two additional spots that didn’t recommend anybody being terminated.
“Obviously, we didn’t list the names again, but there was room on that organization recommended chart for everybody,” said Nasuti. “I don’t know why people are concerned from public works that they’re going to be eliminated. We recommended expansion, not contraction.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he’s heard it from employees in an office setting.
There was a brief moment when Walsh considered rescinding his motion if the solicitor feels strongly about it and he didn’t want it to cause problems down the road.
“I agree with you (Walsh). Probably should rescind it. A good intention, what’s that, no good deed goes unpunished?” said Kohlhepp. “And that’s clearly what we’re doing here. And clearly you’re sincere, all sincere about people keeping their job, but you understand I’m saying, we’re going to guarantee we’re doing everything in our power, just like we’re causing a fight that we don’t need to, so I would agree with you.”
“I disagree with you, Dan,” said Arbaugh. “We do have an issue. We have a morale issue now. We have a performance issue that’s going to continue to exacerbate itself. We could lose employees. I don’t know if you looked at the job market lately, but it’s not great to hire new people. I think we need to do everything in our power to try to protect our employees that we have. And additionally, if we want to hit the ground running, the new municipality consolidated, I think we need to train those folks now so that they can meet those expectations.”
Whitaker said he thinks the motion will be motivation for employees.
“I have no problems encouraging people to say, ‘We’re going to do everything that we can to protect you,’” said Whitaker.
Gabriel said training should absolutely begin and employees should take advantage of those opportunities.
“As you transition to the new city, if there are goals to have different certifications or licenses, that’s actually the best guarantee of somebody’s job is that they’ve participated in a transition and sort of bettered themselves,” said Gabriel.
The motion was approved in an 8-0 vote, with Arbaugh, Kohlhepp, Salandra, Nasuti, Walsh, Whitaker, Joe Mitchell and John “Herm” Suplizio voting in favor. Kris Kruzelak was absent.