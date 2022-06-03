FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport experienced a record-setting May, with more than 1,000 passengers, according to Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little.
“The state of our company and the state of your airport is very strong, and I can confirm from our numbers, that DuBois has already passed 1,000 passengers for the month of May,” Little said via telephone at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s meeting. And with the Memorial Day weekend still left to go at that time, Little said, “We will see a record-setting May.”
Southern’s latest statistics show that the local airport had their best March, April and May in the past seven years, which is even before Southern Airways became the passenger carrier that serves the DuBois Regional Airport.
“This is a big deal because we did see, it took a little while for the Dulles hub to get going to the extent that we thought that it would pretty much immediately, but it is now equal to or exceeding our expectations, so it was a slow start but it is now a rousing success,” said Little. “We are seeing that across all four of our cities in the Mid-Atlantic footprint.”
Other airport statistics show that the interlines are working very well, with 65 percent of all connecting traffic to PIT or IAD and DUJ is exceeding expectations of Southern’s forecast in 2022. The United Airlines interconnect at Dulles is becoming the most popular accounting for 43 percent of all interline traffic starting at DUJ. American Airlines with another interline agreement with Southern tallied to 32 percent of overall interconnect traffic in April. All four mid Atlantic cities doing that well.
Also, based on sales data so far, the month of June is on track to be the best ever as well; July is always the biggest month and set a DuBois Regional Airport record in 2019 with more than 1,200 passengers for the month. It is possible that record will be broken this coming July. Reliability is still very high and beating the industry average especially compared to the major carriers across the United States.
To illustrate further how good the airline business is right now passenger-wise, said Little, “We set in the month of April a record-setting April in every EAS city that Southern serves on the continent, and two of those cities had their best month ever of any month out of the year, and again, that’s going back seven years. So a record of some sort in April for every city that we serve in the EAS program in the continental United States — DuBois right there among them, so I couldn’t be happier with where we are from a passenger standpoint.”
From a reliability standpoint, Little said, “We are in a very similar position, not quite as good as during the COVID year when there were virtually no passengers and we were still flying airplanes. It’s a lot easier to be perfect in on-time performance if you don’t have to account for those pesky passengers, but we’ll take the passengers and the A-14s in the high 70s versus no passengers and an A-14 in the low 80s. Southern does remain in the upper echelon of airlines nationwide, including the Legacy carriers, for on-time performance, and I think you realize how well we’re doing with the completion rate, right at the very top of the EAS program and still above 99 percent.”
While the positive numbers are happening for Southern currently, Little said the picture is “not quite as rosy for many of our competitors.” He said most recently Delta canceled 3,000 flights for July due to pilot shortages and Cape Air has pulled out of two EASs cities, Burlington, Iowa and Quincy, Illinois.
“Those are two cities that they just picked up in the last two years and they’ve already set a termination notice, again, the issue being pilot shortage,” said Little. “You know about the 29 EAS cities that SkyWest sent termination notices on, and then of course, Boutique Air has sent termination notices on three. These three airlines, along with Southern, are the four large players in the marketplace, so Southern is the only one that remains in a growth mode right now while everyone else is in a contracting mode.”
In addition to the acquisition of Air Choice One, which Southern announced in April, is the merger with Surf Air Mobility, an electrification company out of Southern California.
“This is a deal that I have been working on for 25 months,” said Little. “We started the first month of COVID, working to see what we could do to make a deal out of this. It involves two electrification companies, the Surf Air platform, Southern Airways as the sold certificate holder and operator, and then a special purpose acquisition company based in New York which will allow us to go public, hopefully sometime around Thanksgiving of this year and be publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange.”
That’s good for a number of reasons, said Little, including: It will accelerate the electrification process for the cities that want it.
“We have no intent of forcing electrification on any city that chooses to stay with the combustion engine, and none of this is going to happen in the next two or three years,” he said. “We hope that in about three years, we’re going to be able to test fly and introduce some electrified planes on some of our shorter runs ... but we do believe that in the next 10 years, we will see a preponderance of the electrified aircraft on more than half of our routes. So that is good news for airfares, it’s good news for passengers, it’s good news for the environment, and most of all, Southern wants to be the first to do it and be on the vanguard of that change, rather than following suit.”
The merger will also add about $400 million of cash to Southern’s balance sheet, so the stability of the company is guaranteed for a long time, despite the fact that they continue to be already in the best cash position and in the best and most profitable position, said Little.
“I don’t want to say our most profitable. We have had a tough quarter due to the fuel prices remaining above a $100 a barrel, which we did not plan on. But we’ve remained profitable despite that, it’s just not been as good a profit as we had forecast in our earlier models,” he said.
With the merger with Surf Air, Little noted that he has accepted the position of president of the overall company. He said he will remain CEO of the airline division and will be president of the overall parent company.
“So that, we believe, will provide plenty of stability. You don’t have to worry about dealing with someone else or with any kind of sudden policy changes or anything about the way that we do business,” said Little.
Overall, the industry is in a large state of flux but Southern has remained relatively immune to that and continues to see positive growth, positive momentum, and they don’t see major headwinds at this point, said Little.
For the remainder of 2022, Southern would like to see oil prices get back below a $100 a barrel and substantially their models call for oil between $60 and $80 a barrel, that’s when Southern really hits on all cylinders, and they haven’t been above $80 a barrel until Q1 of this year, contemporaneous to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We hope to see resolution in that part of the world, and right now, I would gladly sign up for $90 a barrel oil for the foreseeable future if we could just get it down from the $110 where it sits right now,” said Little.