CURWENSVILLE — Oak Hill Cemetery Association announced donations and memorials made recently to the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Donations were made by anonymous, Doreen Beard, Gordon Fisher, Elaine Russell and Marion Neeper Shimmel.
Memorials include:
The Addleman family by Pat, Jamie and Jimmy Murphy, and Flossie Murphy L’Estrango; Betsy Vokes Andryka by Boyd and Sherry Vokes; Edmond and Louise Ardary and Fred and Alma Ardary by Dave and Norma Beveridge; and Helen Ardary by Joyce Fletcher.
Peter, Patrick and Samuel Bailor by Richard and Beverly Bailor; the Bloom family by Marty and Lisa; Mr. B by Allen and Susan Duttry; the Baughman family by Galen and Gloria Baughman; Russel and Mamie Bauman by John Bauman; Jim Bloom by Denise Bloom; and John and Elizabeth Bowers by Fred and Betsy Bowers and Doug and Tonda Beard.
Al and Betty Brunetti by John and Crystal Brunetti; Pat and Angie Bunnell by Dick and Helen Marie Nevel; the Carfley family by Pat, Diane and Mike; The Angelo Carlo family by Cindy Rebon; Barbara Cathcart by Max Cathcart; Raymond and Mildred Clark by Bill and Donna Bloom and family; and Anna and Augusta Cornely by Jeff Cornely.
Clayton and Faye Dale and Joseph Dale by John and Cheryl Sutika and Doris Dale; the Daub family by Barry Daub; Joyce Dimmick by Bruce Dimmick; Margie and Coke Domico by Aunt Celeste; the Duttry family by Marty and Lisa; Ethel Sue Duttry, Jennifer Duttry and Richard Duttry by Allen and Susan Duttry; Jennifer Duttry by Bill and Susanne Reid; and Wally Duttry by John and family.
Al Eshelman by Jeanne Eshelman; Jennie Errigo and Letterio and Carmella Errigo by Jack and Jean Errigo; John and Marie Errigo by Jack and Jean Errigo and Michael and Carolyn Errigo; Warren Fox by Gweneth Fox; and the Galio family by by Barry Daub.
“Jo” Garman by Joyce Fletcher; John and Mary Helen Gates by Larry and Susan Seaman; Alice and Glenn Gill by Cindy Gill; Jack and Ruth Goodman and Richard Goodman by Dorce and Carole Michaels; Emma Guarino by Jack and Jean Errigo; and the Guglielmi family by Gloria Guglielmi and Les and Nancy Kavelak.
The Hale family by Roger Elensky; Jim Harzinski by Linda Harzinski; William and Sara Heitsenrether by Mike, Donna and Madison Heitsenrether; Elaine Confer Hilleman by Dick Hilleman III, Barbara Hilleman Derrick and Jack and Jean Errigo; PJ Jr. and Ann Hilleman by Dick Hilleman III and Barbara Hilleman Derrick; Hazel Hoover by William Hoover and Joyce Fletcher; Jeff and Betty Hoover by Dave Hoover; Jeff and Zelda Hoover by William Hoover; Charles and Esther Hyson by the Bensors.
Dean Irwin and Elmo Irwin by Cynthia Irwin; the Johnson family by Marty and Lisa; the Kavelak family by Kenny and Marie Kavelak and Les and Nancy Kavelak; Barbie Vokes Kendall by Boyd and Sherry Vokes; Robert Kester by Thelma Kester; and Esther Larson by Jack and Jean Errigo.
Paul and Betty Lenhart by Lenhart Grandchildren; Dennie Lezzer by Jack and Jean Errigo, Joe and Mary Kay Hall, Kathryn McGonigle and Richard and Susan Howell; Ken Lezzer and Mike and Rose Lezzer by Diane Holland; Maurice and Margaret Ann Lezzer by David and Sharon Starr-Lezzer and Kevin, Lisa and boys; David and Marian Lewis by Janet Osborn; Connie Lines by Cindy Rebon; and Steve “Pete” Livergood by Mom, Dad and Devin.
Bobbby Mallon by Dick and Helen Marie Nevel; the Marino family by Jacqueline Rishel; James V. and Elda Marra by Dr. James Marra and Michael and Carolyn Errigo; Steven McCully by Steven McCully; Joseph Milliron by Alice Ginter; the Morgillo family by Mickey, Arlene and Tonya; Robert and Theresa Morgillo by Gina Morgillo; and Dr. James and Helen Murphy and Murphy family by Pat, Jamie and Jimmy Murphy and Flossie L’Estrango.
The Neeper family and Rhoda Neeper by John and Beulah McDonald; Arthur and Esther Neeper and Betty Neeper by Dan and Cynthia Russell; Jim and Arlene O’Donnell by Dennis O’Donnell; the Olson family by Becky Baroni; Joe, Bessie and Victor Orlando and Helen Orlando by Dick and Helen Marie Nevel; Mark and Kevin Osborn by Janet Osborn; and Lloyd and Carrie Owens by Beverly Owens.
Dennis Pannacci and Betty Povlich by Joyce Fletcher; Vince, Elsie and Lucy Passarelli by Joan Passarelli; Adam Peters by Curwensville Veteran’s Association and Jack and Jean Errigo; Kathryn Patton, Ken Peters, Christine Peters and Bud and Cleda Peters by Ruby Peters and family; Harry and Hazel Peoples by Ginny Morris; and Brenda Proud by Lois Riddle.
Bob Riddle by Lois Riddle; John “Jack” Riddle by Dave and Pam Riddle and family; Gerald Robison by Patty Robison and family; Jeremiah and Mary Belle Roth by Beverly Owens; the Rubbe family by Bill Rubbe family; Albert and Marion Schalk Jr. by Susan Wingard; and Scipione family by Ronald Scipione.
The Seger family by John and Crystal Brunetti; Harry and Pauline Shaffer by Jack and Trudy Miller; Loraine Shaw by Joseph Shaw; Shari Skebo by Diane Holland; Jack Sloppy by Connie Sloppy; the Spackman family by John Bauman; Norma Spaid by Wanda Smeal; Kathleen Spingola by Tom Spingola; Ruth and Herb Stiver by Clark Smith; and Bill and Sara Swanson by Ed and Grace Swanson.
Eugene Thomas and Norma Thomas by Linda Thomas; Howard J. Thompson by Bill Rubbe family; Marcie Thurstin by Jack and Shirley Thurstin; Gene and Barbara Tubbs by Betsy and Fred Bowers and Doug and Tonda Beard; Erie and Tom Turner by Ken and Sue Thorpe; and Sylvia Turner by Gordon Turner.
Betty Van Nort by Dick and Helen Marie Nevel; Boyd Vokes Sr. and Deloris Vokes by Boyd and Sherry Vokes; JV Way family by Wayne Bogovich; Wilson Webb by Retta Webb; Dave Weaver by Lance, Jenn and Gracie Howell; Isaac and Leila Whitaker by Dave and Norma Beveridge; Ralph Whitaker by Emma Jean Horton; Sandy Wilkinson by Dorce and Carole Michaels; Ed and Eileen Williams by E. Louise Roy; George and Orphia Wilson by Beverly Butler and Linda Kovalick; Bill Wingard and Laura Wingard by Susan Wingard; and John and Laura Wright by John Wright.
The Yacabucci family by Jacqueline Rishel; Bertha and Premo Yacabucci and Dominic and Hilda Yacabucci by Michael and Carolyn Errigo; and Flora Yacabucci by Joyce Fletcher.