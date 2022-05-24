CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Oak Hill Cemetery is continuing to serve the community.
Oak Hill Cemetery Association will host its annual open house this weekend at the cemetery’s chapel. The cemetery is located at 650 Maxwell St., Curwensville.
The days and hours for the open house are Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The association will showcase its plans to index the cemetery’s burials and available plots into an online document.
Association Chairman John Brunetti said the digital directory will prove beneficial for the cemetery’s future growth and efficiency.
Brunetti has served in the position for a year, taking over for long-time president Jack Errigo who retired from the post last year after more than 30 years of service to the association.
He said it is through the continued support of contributors that the cemetery is able to grow and better serve the Curwensville community.
He thanked Caretaker Wilbur Neeper for his work and the attention to detail he gives the cemetery.
“He does an excellent job at keeping the cemetery looking great,” he explained.
Also acknowledged by Brunetti are Curwensville and Clearfield veterans organizations. He said members of those groups are always very helpful placing markers on veterans’ graves prior to Memorial Day. The honor guard, composed of members of Clearfield’s VFW and American Legion, attends funeral services to perform military salutes for deceased veterans and American flag presentations for their families.
“We would like to thank everyone for what they have done here and for their donations,” Brunetti said.
He noted with increased expenses for fuel, equipment and materials it is going to be even more difficult to maintain the cemetery this year.
“Costs keeping going up and they are through the roof. The cemetery relies completely on donations,” he said.
Donations are welcomed by the association to help cover the costs of cemetery upkeep. Donations may be mailed to the association at P.O. Box 232, Curwensville PA 16833. There is a drop box at the cemetery’s chapel where donations can be deposited.
Oak Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for Curwensville’s forefathers, soldiers from the Pennsylvania Bucktails Company K and other persons of local interest.
The cemetery had its beginnings in 1856 when William Irvin conveyed just over two acres to Curwensville Borough to use for burials. Three additional land parcels were conveyed by Irvin’s son Col. E. A. Irvin and the remainder of the cemetery property from Charles E. Patton and heirs of the Honorable John Patton.
The chapel at the far end of the cemetery was constructed in 1932 and has been renovated throughout the years.
Curwensville Borough conveyed its interest to the Curwensville Cemetery Association in 1894. The cemetery is now maintained by the association — a non-profit organization with a board made up of local volunteers.
The association continues to make improvements to the grounds and oversee the cemetery’s maintenance.