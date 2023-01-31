CURWENSVILLE — In response to the recent story about Curwensville Borough Council’s recent decision to send a letter asking Northwest Bank’s corporate office to reconsider its decision to close its Curwensville branch, the company has responded.
The bank, located at 426 State St., Curwensville, will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. At its Jan. 23 meeting, Curwensville Borough Council opted to send a letter to the bank’s officials requesting the branch remain open.
Executive Vice President, Communications and Regional Marketing Shawn O. Walker, CFMP said, “Please know any decision that impacts Northwest’s employees, customers, and the communities we serve is never taken lightly. We made this decision after long and careful consideration, taking into account many factors and evaluating changes in customer behavior and expectations that have accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Walker said because more customers are using cell phone applications and online programs to do their banking, the company’s officials determined the brick and mortar branch could be closed.
“Because customers are choosing to use more convenient ways to interact with our banks, retail network traffic and transaction volumes continue to drop. This shift led us to evaluate our retail network and make the decision to close eight full-service offices across our footprint,” he explained.
He said because of the way customers interact with the bank and conduct their financial transactions, the system has been upgraded.
“In response to changing customer preferences, we’ve invested in a number of digital enhancements over the past few years, including improved online and mobile banking, to provide customers with greater access, control, and flexibility. Northwest customers in Curwensville will continue to have simple, fast and secure access to check balances, pay bills, send money and more through online and mobile banking, Walker noted.
He said customers who used the Curwensville branch can still get in-person service nearby.
“In-person advice and expertise is available from offices convenient to our Curwensville customers. Offices are located in DuBois at 5066 Shaffer Rd., DuBois, and in Clearfield at 1200 S. Second St., Clearfield. Customers can also continue to manage their accounts through Bankline, our 24 hours, seven-days-a-week automated telephone banking system, or access cash at more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide as part of the Allpoint Network. Allpoint ATMs close to Curwensville can be found by visiting www.allpointnetwork.com.”