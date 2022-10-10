BARR TOWNSHIP — State police in Cambria County have charged a Northern Cambria man after he allegedly shot another man who reportedly trespassed on his property.
Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting the victim who had shown up at Spears’ residence to discuss a prior incident involving a weapon and Spears’ girlfriend.
Ebensburg-based state police were dispatched to the 100-block of Herk Kline Lane in Barr Township around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The woman who was involved allegedly told the victim to leave, but he reportedly refused to do so.
According to the complaint, authorities say the woman “texted” Spears that the victim would not leave, at which time a verbal argument ensued between the victim and Spears.
Spears reportedly walked to his vehicle, which was parked on the property, and retrieved an AR-15 rifle.
The incident then escalated to a physical altercation, at which time Spears reportedly shot the other man twice in the lower torso.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Spears is being held at the Cambria County Prison on $75,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.