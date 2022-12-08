WOODLAND — The CenterLine Golf range in Woodland has been transformed into a glowing tribute to the coming holiday.
Residents are welcome to visit the display on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-9 p.m., each night. The range is located at 499 McDowell Rd., Woodland.
Noah’s Nights of Lights at Woodland Wonderland will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. The Icehouse Food Cafe food truck will be on site. There will be a visit from Santa Claus, sponsored by the Bigler YMCA. Kids will receive free hot chocolate.
Santa will also be at the display Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6-9 p.m.
According to Owner Julie Johnston, the range worked with local resident Noah Shingledecker, who has a YouTube channel, “Holiday Master,” dedicated to the Christmas displays he fashions at his home, to create the metamorphosis.
“The golf range has been transformed into a walk-through display filled with holiday inflatables and lights. Each of the driving bays has been illuminated and seating and patio heaters have been added for visitors to enjoy the view. Our goal is to be a place of joy and peace with a dash of Christmas magic,” she explained.
Johnston said she pitched the idea to Shingledecker and the two “Christmas enthusiasts” began collaborating to bring the idea to fruition.
The entry fee is $10 per vehicle. Car pooling is encouraged as parking is limited. Proceeds will be used for upkeep, maintenance and future expansion of the display.
The display will be up through Dec. 31, weather permitting. Additional information and up-to-date changes with the display can be found on the range’s Facebook page, Noah’s Nights of Lights at Woodland Wonderland.
Johnston said she hopes residents will visit and enjoy the display.
“We are just two Christmas enthusiasts who were looking to spread some joy. We collaborated on the display and it simply snowballed from there,” she added.