CHESTER HILL — It’s no more burning for Chester Hill Hose Co. after the fire company received warnings about outdoor burning from both Chester Hill Borough officials and the Department of Environmental Protection.
DEP received multiple complaints alleging of burning trash in a furnace and outdoor burning of furniture at Chester Hill Hose Company, according to officials. A DEP representative spoke with a fire company official who denied any trash burning, but stated wooden furniture was burned in the parking lot in the past.
DEP officials communicated the regulations and told the company that no burning should occur in the future. DEP keeps the identity of complainants confidential.
The company also received a warning from the borough Code Enforcement Officer and Mayor Billy Carpenter. Burning, except in the case of cooking, is not allowed in the borough, according to officials.
“Why are you burning?” asked Councilman Pierce Sanute. “There’s an ordinance against that.”
Chester Hill Hose Co. President Adam Kovach spoke to council at a recent meeting. He said the company has started fires in the past.
“I didn’t know we had any issue with you guys as far as burning stuff,” Kovach said. “We had old wood sitting around the outside of the building. (The code enforcement officer) wanted it cleaned up.”
However, Carpenter said the company lit material on fire other than just wood. He showed a picture of the burn area that was dark black. Wood would not leave behind this color, according to Carpenter. Kovach denied the company put anything other than wood in the fire.
Carpenter did not cite the company for the recent events but stated there would be no more warnings.
“The next time you light a fire down there, I will cite you,” he said.
Kovach said he didn’t realize burning would “ruffle so many feathers.”
“I think what ruffled some feathers is if we’re bordering on selective enforcement of ordinances,” Sanute replied.
Kovach said he would clear any future burnings in advance, noting the upcoming trainings may require working with fire. Carpenter said the company would need to get a permit from DEP.
Kovach also claimed the mayor is actively seeking fire protection with other companies. The mayor denies this. Council itself has never discussed switching to another company during any of their recent public meetings.
Carpenter expressed concerns about the company’s ability to respond to fires. In addition to only having four people possessing the necessary training to truly fight a fire, Carpenter also said he’s heard that the gear may be outdated. He said he will go to the fire marshal from the state to further assess the situation.
Kovach said council members could set a time to visit and look at the gear. Kovach also noted the mayor has no say over the fire company. The company itself is its own entity. However, borough officials are concerned with providing adequate fire protection for residents.
“My problem is to protect the borough,” Carpenter said. “If you guys want to run around with blue lights and respond to fires you can’t go in, that’s not my problem.”
The company has taken recent action to train people for fire fighting. Currently, 17 people are signed up for a training in fall, according to Kovach. In the meantime, the company will likely rely heavily on its mutual aid when responding to fires.