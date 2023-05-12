A Moshannon Valley School District bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township early Friday afternoon.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the bus was enroute to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center when it was involved in a crash with several other vehicles at the intersection of Wolf Run and Industrial Park roads.
Sixteen students and one adult, in addition to the bus driver, were on the bus at the time of the accident. They were not injured. The nursing staff at CCCTC evaluated all students as a precaution, he said. Counselors were also at school to support students, he said.
“We are thankful that no one involved was injured. At this time we do not have definitive information on the cause of the accident. Both Moshannon Valley School District and Fullington Bus Co. are cooperating with the investigation,” Dr. Zesiger said.
The families of all the students riding the bus were notified. He said they were also told if students need additional support the families can contact the school district.
“Moshannon Valley would like to thank its paraprofessional, Ashley Brown, for her quick reaction while on the bus. We appreciate the nursing staff at the CCCTC, Clearfield EMS personnel, Clearfield Regional Police, Fullington Bus Co. Staff, CCCTC Director Fred Redden and Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble, who all arrived on scene immediately following the accident to support our students until the administration was able to arrive at the school,” Dr. Zesiger said.