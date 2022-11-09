COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council signed off on the final land development plan for the new Nittany Minit Mart.
Council on Monday reviewed a plan for the structure that will be built behind the existing structure on Main Street. The plan was presented by Project Manager Bob Myers of Hawbaker Engineering, State College.
Council’s Vice President Todd Spencer signed the plan in the absence of President Greg Spencer. Council said it had no comments on the plan.
When asked about the status of the proposed transfer of a liquor license by Nittany Oil Co., the store’s owner, to allow the store to include a beer cave inside the new facility, council said they understood the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had denied the transfer at its Sept. 21 meeting.
Although the borough was not formally notified, the Glendale Assembly of God Church, which filed a petition to intervene in the transfer, had posted news about the denial on its Facebook page.
Minutes available on the agency’s website, lab.pa.gov from the meeting, state with a 3-0 vote, the board refused to allow transfer following consideration. No one from Nittany Oil Co. spoke on behalf of the request, the minutes state.
At council’s July 2021 meeting, Glendale Assembly of God Church pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Hendren, told members the church had filed a petition to intervene in the license transfer for reasons including the new store’s close proximity to the church.
PLCB Spokesperson Shawn Kelly said agency officials would have reviewed the church’s petition prior to the Sept. 21 meeting and if the reasons noted in its petition stood, would generate a report to the board and make a recommendation about whether the petition should be granted.
Nittany Oil Co. can appeal the agency’s decision. Kelly said the hearing would likely be held at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
Calls made by The Progress to Nittany Oil Co. were not returned.