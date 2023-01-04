STRONACH — Bob Newpher will continue leading Penn Township.
He was elected supervisor chairman at the board’s reorganizational meeting Tuesday. Tim Anderson will serve as vice chairman and roadmaster. Anderson served as temporary chairman until Newpher was elected.
Annette Prisk will continue as the township’s secretary/treasurer, open records officer and chief administrator of the township employees’ pension plan. Jim Seger will remain the township’s vacancy board chairman and Andrew Gates, township solicitor.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at the municipal building except during the month of July when the meeting will be held Tuesday, July 11, because the Fourth of July holiday falls on the first Tuesday.
The meeting dates are Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
Nick Selner will remain the township’s emergency management coordinator. Joe Lazore CPA will continue as the auditor of the township’s financial records and sewer project loans. Newpher will continue as the township’s representative to the Clearfield County Sewage Agency and the township’s administrator of the floodplain ordinance.
Laborers wages will continue at $10 to $14 per hour depending on the type of work being performed. Equipment rental rates were retained at $50 per hour for the grader, loader, back hoe and boom mower; $35 per hour for a truck; $45 per hour for a truck with plow; and $12 per hour for a laborer with equipment.
The rate for monthly road occupancy permits were set at $300 and annual permits at $200.
Hess & Fisher Engineers will continue as the township’s sewage enforcement officer. The mileage reimbursement rate for use of personal vehicles was adopted at 65.5 cents per mile –the rate permitted by the Internal Revenue Service.