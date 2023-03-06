ALLPORT — West Branch Area School Board recently welcomed its soon-to-be new business manager.
Leslie Stott will start the position July 1 at a starting annual salary of $75,000. The board approved the action in a 7-2 vote, with Melvin Smeal and Robert Seprish opposing.
Stott graduated from Moshannon Valley High School and went to Penn State to obtain a degree in accounting.
“I’ve been in government nonprofit accounting, fund accounting, budgeting, grant application, administration (and) human resources, so I’m hoping for a fairly smooth transition into this position,” she told the board.
She has been on the Clearfield County tax collection committee and has grown to know business managers from local school districts. Stott previously worked as Clearfield Borough Operations Manager, holding the position from November of 2007 through the end of December 2022.
Stott expressed excitement regarding the district position. “I really look forward to getting started, being part of your community and helping shape your youth,” she said.
The board also approved Rhonda Trude as teacher substitute for after-school program, retroactive to Dec. 7, 2022; and Jessiah Reed as extended school year speech therapist for 2023 summer program.
It accepted the retirement of Kim Sabol, special education secretary, effective June 30; and Luann Mulhollem, paraprofessional, effective June 2.
Trisha O’Connor, Kyle Eyerly, Timothy Eyerly, Lacrisha Fye and Jennifer Weseksy were approved as volunteers to the district.
Various book orders were approved: high school library order of $459.94; middle school library order of $988.21; and elementary school library order of $1,113.16.
The board unanimously voted to approve Skyler Shuey, assistant varsity football coach at a rate of $3,219.15, and Alvin Hubler, assistant junior high football coach at a rate of $2,051.21, both for the 2023-24 school year; and Tom Lannen, assistant baseball coach, $2778.24, and Parker Emigh, assistant baseball coach, $2,778.24, both for the 2022-23 school year.
Smeal and Seprish opposed the following: Todd Dobo, assistant varsity football coach, $3,219.15, and Terry Smeal, assistant varsity football coach, $3,219.15, both for the 2023-24 year.
The following volunteers were given the green light for the spring athletic season: for softball, Glenn MacTavish, Tim Wesesky, Ryan Wesesky, Kayleigh MacTavish, Kyle Eyerly and Timothy Eyerly; and baseball, Norman (Butch) Emigh, Ed Kyler, Jim Emigh and David Learish.
Directors also approved the letter of agreement between the district and The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, along with the Central Intermediate Unit 10 general operating budget for 2023-24. Business Manager Erick Johnston noted the budget looked normal and nothing stood out.