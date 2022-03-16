PHILIPSBURG — A Rush Township Park and Recreation Committee report revealed plans for Chalet Park at a recent township meeting.
“They’ve been a little bit busy getting ready for this year,” Michelle Merrow told supervisors.
Although the committee usually doesn’t bring expenditures before supervisors, the higher costs associated with purchases made the situation unique.
The first expenditure was for the removal of a tree at the Chalet Park. The cost of removal is $1,500 to Weavers Tree Service.
The committee is going through Mains Technology Solutions for camera and computer purposes. That cost is around $400.
The largest expense is for a slide. “We knew this was coming,” Merrow said.
The preferred slide is open and is a PVC material, Merrow reported. It is six feet high with an estimated cost of $7,500. A building permit application for the slide installation at the Chalet cost about $130.
In other business, supervisors adopted resolutions to apply for:
- Local Share Funds for improvements on Richard Street, not to exceed $250,000.
- Low Volume Road funds for Richard Street Spur.
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant funds for Municipal Park in the amount of $70,000.
Supervisors also approved the Employee First Responder Policy. The policy allows employees to take time from their work duties in order to respond to an emergency as a first responder.
The township will be purchasing cameras from Mains Technology Solutions to the tune of $4,070 for the municipal building using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A zoning change hearing and special meeting for Cold Stream rezoning is scheduled for March 31 at 5:30 p.m.