CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council accepted a resignation from the borough’s secretary/treasurer and hired a replacement and two assistants.
Council unanimously accepted a written withdrawal from the position from Theresa Bracken, effective immediately. Councilman Mike Clark was absent from the meeting.
According to published reports, Bracken accepted a position as the secretary/treasurer for Sandy Township. She was hired at the supervisors’ meeting on Monday.
Council hired Patricia Lawson to serve as the borough’s secretary/treasurer. She will begin work immediately.
Council also hired Karen Belin and Beverly Lawhead to serve as part-time assistant secretary/treasurers. Both positions begin immediately.
The vote to hire the three women came following a nearly 25-minute executive session for personnel matters.
Council will meet Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. for its monthly committees and business meeting.